Roanoke parks and rec puts out call for taxidermy animals for Mill Mountain Discovery Center

ROANOKE, Va. - Have some unwanted taxidermy laying around the house and don't know what to do with it? Well, there's finally an answer.

PLAY Roanoke put out an odd request Tuesday. The parks and recreation department is searching for taxidermy animals.

Don't worry, the request isn't as weird as it sounds. The department is looking for taxidermy animals to put in the Mill Mountain Discovery Center in an effort to educate visitors about local wildlife.

PLAY Roanoke is looking for donations or loans of taxidermy black bears, bobcats, beavers and brook trout.

Anyone who is interested in donating or loaning a taxidermy animal is asked to reach out to PLAY Roanoke.

