Roanoke police arrest robbery suspect after attempted robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police arrested a 21-year-old Roanoke man who, they said, robbed an Exxon store earlier this month.

Police arrested Thomas Page after an attempted robbery at a Shell station on Saturday night.

On Saturday at 8:05 p.m., police responded to the Shell station at 2941Hershberger Road NW for a reported robbery in progress.

Before officers arrived, they learned that a man who entered the store with a piece of cloth covering his face attempted to enter the area behind the register.

After he was unable to gain entry to the room where the clerk was, he left the store, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Page in the parking lot.

Items of clothing in Page’s possession matched the description of clothing worn by the man who had gone into the store and tried to enter the area with the clerk, according to police.

Page has been identified as the same person who entered the Exxon store at 2825 Hershberger Road NW on Feb. 19, with his face concealed, and removed money from the register.

Page was arrested and transported to the Roanoke City Jail, where a warrant for the robbery at the Exxon store was obtained and served.

The incident at the Shell store is still under investigation.

