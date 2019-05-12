Roanoke police investigate early morning shooting downtown

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday downtown that left one person injured.

Witnesses told 10 News multiple people in one of the bars got into an argument, which then spilled out into Campbell Avenue in the Market Square area.

While the argument continued, a man went to a car. He then returned to the group and fired a gun.

Witnesses said one person was shot around 2 a.m. and taken away in an ambulance. There's no update on the victim's condition as of this posting.

Police towed away the car in question and are looking for the suspect.

10 News will provide further details as they become available.

