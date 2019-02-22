Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - One person is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke this afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police do not believe there is any immediate danger to the community concerning this incident.

Around 5 p.m., dozens of police cars were at the scene in the 700 block of Fairview Road NW, just off of Salem Turnpike NW, near Fairview Elementary School.

Since then, many officers have left the scene

Officers have Fairview Road NW blocked off.

