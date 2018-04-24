Roanoke police make arrest after man shot in arm

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police have made an arrest after a man was shot in the arm.

Police responded to a call in the 100 block of Avendale Ave. NE around 11:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his arm.

The victim, 33-year-old Roanoke resident Durell Deandre Graham, told police that he was standing in front of an apartment when he was approached by a man who then pulled out a handgun and shot him.

The shooter drove off in a silver-colored SUV, Graham told police.

Crews took Graham to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. His condition is not known.

Detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roanoke resident Bobby Lewis Smith, Jr. The men knew each other.

Less than three hours later, officers spotted an SUV that matched the description and pulled it over in the 5900 block of Green Ridge Road. Smith and two passengers were inside.

Smith was arrested and is charged with malicious wounding. He is in the Roanoke City Jail.

The case remains under investigation.



