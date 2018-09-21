Roanoke police respond to reports of shooting at sports bar

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are investigating reports of shots fired overnight at a sports bar.

Calls came in to dispatch around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a shooting at the 1st Down Sports Lounge in Southwest Roanoke. The bar is at the corner of Bridge Street and Russell Avenue, not far from Walker Machine and Foundry.

Video from a witness shows one person being taken to the hospital on a stretcher. A large crowd was gathered in front of the bar.

Police are still on the scene, as of 4:30 a.m. They have taped off the area.

10 News has a crew there working to confirm more details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.