ROANOKE, Va. - It's not unusual for police to help drivers, but Tuesday morning, traffic in Roanoke was diverted by a snake.

Officers helped the snake slither across the street.

Turns out, it was a timber rattlesnake and the animal warden had to be called.

It happened at the intersection of Wonju Street and Franklin Road, near Walgreens.

Police officers say it's illegal to kill the protected species, which is also venomous.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.