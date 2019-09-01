Roanoke Prepareathon helps residents plan for worst

ROANOKE, Va. - A natural disaster could happen any time, so several agencies in Roanoke helped people plan before one hits Virginia.

The Roanoke Prepareathon set up inside of Center in the Square's atrium Saturday morning. Agencies including the National Weather Service, Red Cross and Roanoke Fire and Emergency Management Services educated people about disaster risks while helping them build emergency kits.

Jesse Weitzenfeld has already lived through a disaster; mold swept through his house and led to months of repairs and recovery. He says he appreciated the tips at the Prepareathon and hopes others take heed of the warning.

"Take some time away from your daily routine and actually think about, 'Do I have three days worth of supplies if I'm ever cut off,'" Weitzenfeld said.

The Prepareathon is a nationwide event sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

