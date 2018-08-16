Roanoke Prevention Alliance launches campaign to keep kids away from marijuana

ROANOKE, Va. - As more states move to legalize marijuana, the Roanoke Prevention Alliance is launching a campaign asking parents to tell their children it is not okay to use the drug.

Melanie Morris, director of the alliance, said research shows that youth who use marijuana are less likely to earn good grades and to graduate.

They are also more likely to engage in risky behavior.

“There is a possibility of legalization in the future and what we really stand by is that marijuana will never be legal for kids and we want parents to have these conversations so kids know the consequences,” Morris said.

