Roanoke responds to Walker Machine and Foundry Corporation lawsuit

ROANOKE, Va.- - Roanoke city has responded to a lawsuit filed against it by Walker Machine and Foundry Corporation. In a motion filed this week, the city is asking the court to dismiss the entire suit based on several claims.

The city has talked about using eminent domain to take part of the company's property for the greenway.

As we've reported, the lawsuit states the foundry would likely have to be moved if the greenway is built as planned because it would not be in compliance with the Department of Environmental Quality and would lose its permits required to operate.

