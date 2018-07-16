Roanoke school board decides on name change for Stonewall Jackson Middle

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke City School Board has decided to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

Six board members were in favor of the change, with one person opposing it.

The school will be renamed John P. Fishwick Middle School. He was a railroad executive and chief executive of Norfolk and Western Railway. He also served in the Navy.

The school board held a special meeting Monday morning to finalize discussions and take action on whether to change the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

Over the past couple of months, the school system has issued surveys and held public meetings.

A task force, studying the issue, recommended changing the name.



