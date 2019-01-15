Roanoke students work with Boston-area artist to create artwork for new Melrose library

ROANOKE, Va.- - Two Roanoke City schools will help with a new public art project.

Artist Napolean Jones-Henderson from the Boston area has been selected to design and construct sculptures for the new Melrose branch library. He worked with students at William Fleming High School to create their own artwork, which will be incorporated into his larger piece.

Jones-Henderson said he wants this to be a collaborative process with the community.

"It's wonderful and they energize me. I tell them they are the source that drives what I do as work. Because my work is about speaking to the community and it has been doing for over 50 years," said Napolean Jones-Henderson.

Jones-Henderson also went to Hurt Park Elementary to work with students there. The artwork will be on display when the library opens later this spring.

