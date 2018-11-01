Roanoke teacher sole Virginia winner of $25,000 award

From left, Dr. Jane Foley, senior vice president of the Milken Educator Awards; Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni; recipient Caroline Eschenbach; Mitchell Alexander, staff assistant to U.S. Senator Tim Kaine; Kelly Johnson, outreach…

ROANOKE, Va. - Congratulations to Virginia Heights Elementary School's Caroline Eschenbach!

The third-grade teacher won a national Milken Educator Award and a $25,000 prize.

Eschenbach uses data coupled with hands-on experience and evolving educational strategies to analyze student needs, then creates individual plans to amp up their skill sets, according to the Milken Educator Awards.

She received the prize at a surprise school assembly on Thursday.

"She is a fabulous teacher. She expresses caring and concern for students every day. We are so proud of Caroline," said Roanoke Superintendent of Schools Rita Bishop.

Eschenbach is one of 40 honorees for this school year and the only Virginia honoree.

She earned a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from Virginia Tech in 2010 and a master’s in elementary education from the University of Virginia in 2012.

