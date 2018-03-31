Roanoke

Roanoke youth stopped at airport for carrying handgun, authorities say

17-year-old had an unloaded .38-revolver in bag

By Keith Dunlap

ROANOKE, VA.- - A 17-year old youth from Roanoke was stopped with a handgun by Transportation Security Administration at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Friday, authorities said. 

According to authorities, the youth was carrying a .38-caliber revolver in his carry-on bag that was discovered by a TSA officer.

The gun was not loaded. 

TSA officials notified airport police, confiscated the gun at the checkpoint and detained the youth for questioning. 
 

