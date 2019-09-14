Roanoke's Welcoming Week celebrates unity between immigrants and community

ROANOKE, Va. - The Star City is welcoming everyone with open arms. That's the message behind Friday’s kickoff to Roanoke’s Second Annual Welcoming Week.

Starting Monday there will be several events throughout the city for immigrants refugees and native-born locals. Events include a Greek festival, foodie bike tour, Swahili language class and a viewing of “Toy Story 4” in Spanish.

Friday’s launch at Roanoke City Market Building featured remarks from city officials, lawmakers, immigrants and the local organizations that support them.

Last year was the first Welcoming Roanoke Week, but Roanoke wasn’t the only city to get involved. In 2018, 400 communities hosted events with more than a total of 80,000 people participating.

