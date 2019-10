ROANOKE, Va. - The family of a little girl who battled cancer is honoring her memory with the help of her favorite toy.

Rowan Price's family is collecting Barbie dolls to donate to places like children's hospitals and the Ronald McDonald House.

Rowan died in September at 4 years old. She had been battling a rare and aggressive form of leukemia for nearly a year and a half.

