ROANOKE, Va. - If you're looking for a safe way to show off your shooting skills while having some fall fun, we've found the activity for you.

Safeside Tactical is having a free pumpkin shoot.

If you hit the pumpkin, you get one free 30-minute range pass and you'll also be put in a drawing for a Safeside Tactical shirt or beanie.

The shoot is Wednesday at Safeside from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To register, visit the Safeside Tactical website.

