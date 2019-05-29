Salem buys back land after developer fails to build hotel, restaurant near civic center

SALEM, Va. - The city of Salem has apparently lost patience with developers who wanted to build a hotel and restaurant at the Salem Civic Center.

Spartan Development bought the land from the city in 2016 in hopes of building the multi-million dollar facility, but construction never began as developers missed deadlines earlier this year to obtain the necessary permits and financing.

The development was supposed to have a 95-room hotel and also offer a 4,000 square-foot restaurant.

On Tuesday night, the Salem City Council unanimously voted to exercise the option to buy back the property.

The city will now have 60 days to close the deal.

A spokesman said the city expects it will be a straightforward transaction.

