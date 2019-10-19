Salem dedicates 'Billy Sample Field' in honor of local baseball legend

SALEM, Va. - The city of Salem honored one of its most famous sons on Friday with the dedication of a plaque and scoreboard sign.

The field at Kiwanis Park is now known as Billy Sample Field, the same field Sample played on back in the day.

Sample was a decorated athlete in his time at Andrew Lewis High School, playing baseball, football and basketball. He attended Andrew Lewis after attending the Carver School.

He went on to play major league baseball for about a decade and also does play by play broadcasting. On Friday, friends and family were there as they unveiled the honor. Sample said he's proud to have his family name and legacy rooted in the place he loves.

I think it will be neat for my immediate family, my parents are gone, my grandparents are gone but I have an aunt left, two of my three brothers are still living, one lives in town, so I think it will probably mean as much to them to see the Sample name there as opposed to me coming in and seeing it," Sample said.

Sample was also honored at the Salem High School football game.

