Salem Fair has successful finish with 300,000 attendees

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Fair finished its 12-day run Sunday night.

Fair officials call 2019 a success with steady attendance and revenue, despite scattered storms and high temperatures.

The fair, which is America's largest free-gate fair, welcomed an estimated 300,000 visitors between July 3 and July 14.

One reason credited for this year's success was extending the fair's hours back to 11 p.m. each night.

Nonprofits benefited, too.

The Roanoke Rescue Mission received over 3,000 pairs of socks, the Salem-Roanoke food pantry received several thousand pounds of food and the United Way of the Roanoke Valley will receive a donation from Kroger's advance ticket sales.

The Blue Ribbon exhibit was a popular part of the fair, with nearly 825 exhibitors who entered 3,600 items in a wide variety of categories, from cake decorating to photography.

The 2020 Salem Fair is set for July 1-12.

