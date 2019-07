ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A school bus crash this afternoon on U.S. 220 North in the Clearbrook area of Roanoke County left a driver with minor injuries.

The school bus, which is inactive and not being used by a school system, was hauling a car.

Just before 2 p.m., the driver lost control of the bus and both vehicles ran off the road.

One lane of Route 220 South is being used to redirect traffic.

Police hope to have the scene cleared by 4 p.m.

