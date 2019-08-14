School leaders remind drivers about importance of bus safety

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - School leaders are reminding drivers to be on the lookout for school buses.

Most school districts in southwest and central Virginia start back this week or next, putting buses on the roads for the first time in a few months. That's why local school leaders are reminding you to stop and slow down.

According to the DMV, the area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children.

Roanoke County leaders said drivers frequently pass buses, putting children in danger.

"Is it really worth that extra two seconds to pass a stopped school bus? No, it's not. Just wait. Our buses are in the same place every time, every day. If you know you're getting caught by a school bus, find another route," said Chuck Lionberger, Roanoke County Public Schools community relations specialist.

Police will also be out enforcing school zone speed limits over the next few weeks.

