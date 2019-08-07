Security company creates Active Shooter Elimination Teams in wake of mass shootings

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - In the wake of more mass shootings at places people go every day, a local security company is developing innovative strategies to keep you safe.

"No matter what we do now, the politicians are all going to be at each other's throats," said Chris Ragone, owner of Executive Security Concepts.

That's why in the meantime, Ragone is trying to come up with his own solution.

"The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, and you have law enforcement and companies like mine," Ragone said.

Botetourt-based Executive Security Concepts typically focuses on workplace violence, but with mass shootings on the rise, it’s taking on a new task and forming Active Shooter Elimination Teams, or ASETs.

"Locate, identify and eliminate the threat," Ragone said. "Perpetrators have to be right one time. We can't be wrong one time."

Highly-trained agents will blend in with the crowd, wearing ballistic vests and weapons hidden under their clothes.

The idea is to use these teams anywhere people frequent, from busy shopping malls to large events.

"Not only do minutes count but seconds count," Ragone said. "I promise that I will put in teams that will keep Roanokers safe."

