An image from AEP's outage center showing the areas affected by the outage.

ROANOKE, Va. - Hundreds are without power in downtown Roanoke after Tuesday evening's storms.

AEP reports two outages are affecting 607 customers as of 6:01 p.m.

Both outages have an estimated restoration time of 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.