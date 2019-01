ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Students at William Byrd High School are heading back to school after being evacuated Thursday afternoon.

A malfunctioning heater in a bathroom caused smoke.

A fire alarm did sound and students were evacuated to William Byrd Middle School, according to Roanoke County Public Schools community relations specialist Chuck Lionberger.

No one was hurt, according to Lionberger

