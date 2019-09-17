Summit View Business Park in Franklin County designed as a community hub for jobs and recreation

ROCKY MOUNT, Va.- - Building a better future is underway in Franklin County. A ribbon cutting was held at the site of Valley Star Credit Union, the first business opening at the new Summit View Business Park.

"It will consolidate our senior management team and our accounting department, IT department and several other departments," said Delbert Lee Morgan, president and CEO, Valley Star Credit Union.

A view of U.S. 220 sits below the business park. Franklin County Board of Supervisors call the development a community hub for jobs and recreation.

That's why we purposely called it a business park instead of an industrial park.

Master plans for the 550 acre business park include a BMX bicycle course, a festival area, and a visitor center," said Cline Brubaker, chairman, Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

All of this, community leaders say is a significant investment in the future. As for Valley Star Credit Union, the facility will be open by the end of 2020.



