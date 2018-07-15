Sunday marks last day of 31st annual Salem Fair

ROANOKE, Va. - For 13 days, hundreds of thousands of visitors have been enjoying everything from the rides to the games to the prizes at the Salem Fair.

Even on the last day, more visitors are coming for the thrill.

Madesyn Grubb has her eyes on the stuffed animals.

“I'm having fun at the fair because I get to win all these prizes,” Grubb said.

Director Wendy Delano of the Civic Center is pleased with this year's turnout.

“We've had a great fair this year. The weather has been beautiful. We had one day of rain. The rest of the time it has been sunny,” Delano said.

If rides aren't your thing, there's plenty of food to go around at more than 30 food booths.

Melanie Doege of Harvell's Concession said this year's fair kept her crew busy serving nearly 500 funnel cakes a day.

“People tell us all the time how they can’t wait to come back just for the funnel cakes,” Doege said.

In addition to new entertainment underway, Delano said vendors are already turning in paperwork to return next year.

