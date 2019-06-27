Suspect in custody after Roanoke doctor's murder in Belize, report says

SAN PEDRO, Belize - Someone believed to have played a major role in the murder of Dr. Gary Swank is in police custody in Belize, according to The San Pedro Sun.

The paper reports that police have arrested a prime suspect in the double murder of Swank, 53, a Roanoke doctor, and his tour guide, Mario Graniel.

Other people have also been detained by police for questioning regarding this crime, according to the paper.

Authorities tell the San Pedro Sun that they believe Graniel was the target of the shooting because officers were called to his home Saturday after an unknown gunman fired shots outside his apartment complex.

According to Breaking Belize News, authorities believe that Swank was murdered because he was a witness to the murder of his tour guide, Mario Graniel.

Swank, 53, was a cardiologist at Carilion Clinic and was on a fly fishing expedition. He had recently been promoted to associate professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

