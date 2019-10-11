Terror Manor has scary fun for people of all abilities

ROANOKE, Va. - Halloween is right around the corner, and if you're in the mood for a spooky night, a local haunted house is making sure everyone can have a scary good time.

Terror Manor in Roanoke is the only handicapped-accessible haunted house in Southwest Virginia. This year, the new owners have revamped the haunted house by doubling the number of rooms and remodeling them.

Whether you're scared of clowns, aliens or bugs, the general manager, Bruce Bigham, said people of all abilities will be terrified.

"It's an adrenaline rush for a lot of people, myself included. It's just, you go in there, and you don't know what to expect. You go in and people jump out at you, or you know, there's a lot of things that it's just really a mind game."

Terror Manor is open Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Nov. 2.

