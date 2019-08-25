The 168th Virginia 'love' sign unveiled in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The 168th Virginia "Love" sign was unveiled Saturday for the 50th anniversary of the slogan "Virginia is for Lovers."

Families enjoyed live music by the band Fuzzy Logic while looking at the new designs at the Dog Bowl in Roanoke.

Each love sign is unique. The one unveiled Saturday one was made by black dog salvage from salvaged parts from their explorations.

The "L" is made from musical instruments. The "O' is a rainbow wheel for equal love. The "V" is vintage timber from a barn. And the metal parts of the "E" are from Ballast Point Brewery.

