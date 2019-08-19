Bradley Free Clinic offering free health screenings at satellite location in Salem

ROANOKE, Va.- - Getting more people the health care they need is the goal of the new site of a local nonprofit.

The Bradley Free Clinic is now providing free health screenings at Salem Church of Christ. The screenings will take place on the first and third Mondays of each month from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Peer Recovery Specialists from the HOPE Initiative will also be available to offer assistance. The Bradley Free Clinic serves patients from Roanoke, Roanoke County, Salem and other local communities.

"Addiction isn't a disease that discriminates or is in one area over another. It's everywhere. It's in everyone's backyard. It's in everyone's school and church and place of work. Just to be able to set up a satellite location in Salem for those who don't have transportation. It may not be walkable or doesn't work around their work schedule. Just to be closer, more convenient and accessible is what we had in mind," Christine Baldwin said.

The HOPE Initiative, a resource for treatment and recovery programs, is celebrating its three-year anniversary this month. It has helped close to 500 participants during that time.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.