The Ghost Walk returns to the Salem Museum

SALEM, Va.- - A popular Halloween event is changing a few things this year and it's all because of the heat.

Each year the Salem East Hill Cemetery opens up for visitors. The Ghost Walk acts as a living history tour to learn more about different individuals from Salem's past.

Typically, visitors see the grave sites of Revolutionary War Gen. Andrew Lewis, Eddie Joyce Jr. who was a member of the "Remember the Titans game" and many more.

"This year we wanted to mix it up because of the heat wave coming through. On Thursday, we're having it inside the museum so if people don't want to go through the major walk in the cemetery, they can still get the experience through the museum with the shorter walk," said Alex Burke, assistant director for Salem Museum.

The walk starts Thursday night and runs until Saturday. It's one of the biggest fundraisers for the museum.

Information from the website:

Walking tours will leave the Salem Museum every fifteen minutes from 6 to 8 PM. Tickets for the Ghost Walk are limited and expected to sell out again this year: $10 for adults, $5 for students of any age, and free for children three and younger. Tickets are available at the Salem Museum or online at SalemMuseum.org. 2019 marks the Ghost Walk’s 21st year and all proceeds benefit the Salem Museum.

