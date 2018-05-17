The Roanoke Times press building for sale

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Times press building is for sale.

The building is on Campbell Avenue in the heart of downtown. Waldvogel Commercial Properties, Inc. has been chosen to represent BH Media Group in the sale.

It's over an acre of land in the central business district. According to Roanoke Geographic Information Systems (GIS), the land is valued at $1,216,500 with improvements at $1,666,000.

The Roanoke Times doesn't use its printing press anymore. The papers are printed in Richmond and Lynchburg.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.