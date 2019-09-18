Threat found in Glenvar High School bathroom

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Students and staff will see an increased police presence at Glenvar High School in Roanoke County after a threat was found Wednesday morning in a school bathroom.

These actions are being taken as a precaution as the school district has to take threats of this nature seriously, according to school district spokesman Chuck Lionberger.

The increased police presence also extends to the nearby elementary school and middle school.

Lionberger said that whoever left the graffiti threat will face consequences.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.