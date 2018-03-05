Three cats dies in Roanoke County apartment fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Crews stopped a fire at a Roanoke County apartment complex Monday afternoon, but not before three cats died.

Multiple crews responded to the Pebble Creek Apartment complex about 1 p.m.

First arriving crews found smoke showing from the window of a third-floor apartment.

Although the three cats were found dead in the apartment, while no people were hurt by the fire.

Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The Fire Department reported no one was home at the time of the fire and the only people who have been displaced are those who are living in the apartment.

There is some water damage to an apartment below the fire; however, that apartment is unoccupied at this time.

The fire marshal’s office is at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

