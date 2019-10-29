Total Action for Progress to absorb therapy program for kids affected by domestic violence

ROANOKE, Va. - One local program is making sure children affected by domestic violence get the treatment they need.

Total Action for Progress is absorbing a children's therapy program from Mental Health America Roanoke Valley, which is closing.

This support group is for children who live in a home that's experienced domestic violence.

Without TAP, this program would have closed altogether.

"They have trauma, you know, they've gone through domestic violence, they're survivors of violence and so that trauma needs to be treated. And it needs to be treated, it's important because it's generational. So if we don't treat that trauma, then it's going to repeat itself," said Stacey Sheppard, director of Housing and Human Services for TAP.

TAP will take over the program on Nov. 1.

With the expansion, they're in need of more volunteers and funding.

