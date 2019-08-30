Training for Roanoke's Ironman? Here's where to start

ROANOKE, Va. - One of the toughest athletic competitions is coming to Roanoke, and local athletes and professionals want to help you train.

The running gear store Fleet Feet and Core Chiropractic and Wellness are hosting a series of clinics to help people train for the 2020 Carilion Clinic Ironman, a 70.3-mile bike, swim and run.

People who attend the clinic will hear from a panel of experienced local athletes who've done Ironman races before, discussing topics like how to train, practicing transitions and how to fuel yourself during the competition.

"There are a lot of people who will be doing this race for the first time, and especially because it's local, there will be people who haven't done triathlons before but want to get in on the relay in different parts," said Leslie Weidner, the Fleet Feet Running Club manager. "It's just giving people a better idea of what to expect before they get to race day."

The clinics are all free to attend. The first is on Sept. 23 at 7:15 p.m. at Fleet Feet, located at 4347 Franklin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24018.

