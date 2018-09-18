Trial for suspected Starlite Motel murderer delayed to February

ROANOKE, Va. - The trial for a man accused of killing a Roanoke motel owner has been postponed after his attorney expressed concern about his client's mental health.

Timothy Church is accused of killing Ishvarlal Patel at the Starlite Motel in January.

Police say Church beat Patel with a baseball bat.

Prosecutors say a judge granted the defense's request for a mental evaluation to determine Church's competency and sanity at the time of the crime.

The trial has been moved to February.

