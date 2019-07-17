Two dead, one hurt after overnight shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Two people are dead after an overnight shooting in Northwest Roanoke, according to police.

Authorities say officers were patrolling the area near Patterson Avenue SW when they heard gunshots fired nearby.

Officers went to the area, near Orange Avenue and 11th Street NW, where they thought the gunshots were coming from, and saw a car going east on Orange Avenue.

Authorities say the car stopped in the 800 block of Orange Avenue and officers found a woman and two men inside with gunshot wounds. The woman died at the scene.

The two men were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and one of them was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.

