Two people shot in Roanoke, unknown if they're connected

ROANOKE, Va. - Two people are in the hospital after two shootings in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., police responded to the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers found a man in a parking lot who had been shot.

He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

About 10 minutes later, police learned of another shooting and responded to the 3700 block of Troutland Avenue NW.

Officers found a woman who had been shot and was outside of a residence.

She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police do not know if the two shootings are related.

No arrests have been made in connection to these investigations.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

