Unleashed Dog Bakery and Boutique opens in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va.- - There's a new fun place for pets in the Star City. The owners of Unleashed Dog Bakery and Boutique cut the ribbon Friday on the new independently owned retail shop in downtown Roanoke.

The Campbell Avenue store, which started as a mobile business, offers treats that are free of preservatives and chemicals. The owners who are husband and wife, said it's a dream come true.

"We've been thinking of something to do for over three years now. We know that dogs were a passion. We know we wanted to get back to the community. We know we wanted to be in Roanoke and everything just happened to come together perfectly for us," said owner Jennifer Lugar.

The store is open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6, Saturday from 10 to 6 and Sundays from 2 to 6. Pets are welcome to go inside.



