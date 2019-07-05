VFW Post 1264 organizes Independence Day ride for charity

ROANOKE, Va. - Members of Roanoke's Veterans of Foreign Wars post took a motorcycle ride for a good reason on Independence Day.

VFW Post 1264 organized a "poker run" in support of two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project and Salem's Hope Tree Family Services. The riders left from the VFW post and made stops at several organizations around town, including Disabled American Veterans and American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 40. They picked up a playing card at each location, hence the name "poker run."

Post Cmdr. David Collier says the riders wanted to show their American pride by giving back to the community.

"It's great," Collier said. "If you notice on a lot of these jackets the riders have on, most of them are veterans, especially the ones that come early. A lot of those are veterans."

The VFW post also hosted a raffle to raise additional money for the two charities.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.