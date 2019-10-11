Virginia Tech Carilion student stalked, chased, yelled at near Roanoke campus, authorities say

ROANOKE, Va. - A Virginia Tech Carilion student was stalked and chased by a stranger in Roanoke, authorities say.

The Carilion Clinic Police Department received a report of a stalking incident that took place on Sept. 27 and again on Wednesday.

On Sept. 27, around 7:30 p.m., authorities say the student was on the Roanoke Valley Greenway when she was approached by a stranger, who chased her and attempted to grab her. She was able to outrun the man and get help, authorities say.

On Wednesday, around 12:35 p.m., authorities say the student was jogging on Reserve Avenue near Riverside Circle when the same suspect got out of a vehicle, ran to catch up with the student and yelled at her. Once again, the student was able to outrun the suspect, who stopped chasing her and left.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black male in his mid 40s. He was wearing a blue sleeveless shirt, dark shorts, running shoes and a ball cap. On Wednesday, he allegedly exited a white SUV crossover.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500 or the Carilion Police Department at 540-981-7911. You can also text Roanoke police at 274637 if you begin the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure it is properly sent. Calls and texts to Roanoke police can remain anonymous.

