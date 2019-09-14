Visitors crowd Salem's Main Street for Olde Salem Days

SALEM, Va. - A decadeslong tradition turned Salem's busiest streets into a sea of vendors and visitors Saturday.

Thousands of people came out to experience Olde Salem Days. The event has been a Salem tradition since 1982 and features local food, crafts and music.

Salem resident Donette Spence says the festival is one of the reasons she is so proud to live in the city.

"We love Old Salem Days," Spence said. "It's been around for 25, 30 years, and I've been every year. It's festive and it's fun."

Olde Salem Days is organized by the Rotary Club of Salem and is its largest fundraiser of the year.

