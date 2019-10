ROANOKE, Va. - More than 200 runners gathered for the ninth annual Spooky Sprint on Saturday in Roanoke.

The event is held by the West End Center, which provides low-cost child care to people in the Star City.

All donations from the race go to the center's fitness and nutrition program.

Runners came dressed in their Halloween costumes to take on the 5K run.

This year 90 more runners than last year made it out to the race.

