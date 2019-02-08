Witnesses say at least two arrested by U.S. marshals after Roanoke chase leads to crash

ROANOKE, Va. - Witnesses say at least two people were arrested after a chase led to a crash in Roanoke Friday afternoon.

The witnesses say the crash involved U.S. marshals and a suspect.

According to bystanders on the scene, a gray car clipped several other cars, including a police cruiser, on Hershberger Road.

Witnesses say marshals surrounded the car with their guns drawn, and a video from one of the witnesses shows two people were arrested. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.