Workers in Roanoke brave heat while doing their jobs

ROANOKE, Va.- - Workers were out braving the heat Friday. Installers with Southern Trust Home Services in Roanoke often work long hours in all types of elements, especially in the heat.

The company wants to make sure it does everything it can to protect its employees in the field.

'The business is only as good as the people, so we equip them with ample amount of water. We have an ice machine that we make sure stays stocked. Our managers are constantly checking on the guys in the attics," said Matthew Puzio, director of operations and administration.

The company encourages its experts, if possible, to work during the coolest times of day and to take plenty of breaks.



