Yoga as a healthy stress reliever on National Stress Awareness Day

ROANOKE, Va. - Today, Wednesday, Nov. 6 is National Stress Awareness Day.

For many of us, knowing you're stressed isn't the problem, it's knowing how to deal with your stress.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent the morning at Kirk Family YMCA in Downtown Roanoke learning yoga techniques that can help release stress.

Group exercise instructor, Sarah Early shares how the combination of stretching and strategic breathing helps you forget about your daily stressors.

Kirk Family YMCA hosts a list of yoga classes including a chair yoga class for those who aren't very mobile. Don't stress on the costs of classes either. Kirk Family YMCA does offer financial assistance. For more information on classes, click here.

