HAMPTON, Va. - The search continues for a Virginia toddler who disappeared five days ago.

Two-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen by his mother Monday morning.

Hampton police are still confident he's still alive, but they have been searching a landfill near his home.

It's recently come to light that Julia Tomlin, the boy's mother, was convicted of felony child neglect in 2010.

So far, no one has been charged in connection with Noah's disappearance.

