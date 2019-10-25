Search underway for missing Virginia woman last seen in Staunton

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman who was last seen in Staunton.

Meghan Mitchell, 27, was last seen Tuesday in Staunton, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Mitchell is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say Mitchell was last seen in a 2006 light blue Kia Sorento with Virginia license plate UUS-3083.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

